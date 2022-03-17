Helena laundromat collects essential items for those in need

HELENA — The Loads Of Love Little Dipper Laundromat in Helena is collecting laundry baskets full of essential items such as laundry soap, dryer sheets, fabric softener, and laundromat coins and cash.

The owners, Karen and Kenny Wood, say they hope to receive enough laundry baskets to serve 80 families that use Florence Crittenton residential services.

The Woods want to help those in need because everyone deserves a helping hand.

“It’s one of those things where we all have had times in our life where it is just hard and to give back to people during those times, and it always makes the giver feel as good as the people who receive it,” said Karen.

Since the family bought the Helena Bagel Company and the Loads Of Love Little Dipper Laundromat, they want to be integrated into the community they grew up in.

“We are happy to be as a Helena family that had grown up here in this community. We want to focus on our new endeavor of giving back to the community in any way we can,” said Kenny.

Florence Crittenton advises people to donate sensitive skin and fragrance-free fabric softener for families with young children with sensitive skin.

You can bring the laundry baskets to the downtown Helena Bagel Company location.



