Results: Class A divisional wrestling

Here are the results from both of the Class A divisional wrestling tournaments heading into next week's state tournament.
Eastern A
Full individual bracket results, click here.
1. Sidney/Fairview 243.5
2. Laurel 196.5
3. Havre 186.5
4. Custer Co. (Miles City) 177.0
5. Park (Livingston)/ 137.5
6. Hardin 115.5
7. Dawson Co. (Glendive) 103.0
8. Fergus (Lewistown) 90.0
9. Billings Central/Joliet 72.0
10. Lockwood (Billings) 64.0
Western A
For individual bracket results, click here.
1. Frenchtown 332.0
2. Columbia Falls 265.5
3. Ronan 219.5
4. Libby/Troy 126.0
5. Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges 119.0
6. Browning 114.5
7. Corvallis 96.0
8. Hamilton 88.5
9. Whitefish 52.5
10. Polson 43.0
11. Stevensville/Victor 38.0
12. Butte Central 8.0
12. East Helena 8.0