Results: Class A divisional wrestling

Here are the results from both of the Class A divisional wrestling tournaments heading into next week's state tournament.

Eastern A

Full individual bracket results, click here.

1. Sidney/Fairview 243.5

2. Laurel 196.5

3. Havre 186.5

4. Custer Co. (Miles City) 177.0

5. Park (Livingston)/ 137.5

6. Hardin 115.5

7. Dawson Co. (Glendive) 103.0

8. Fergus (Lewistown) 90.0

9. Billings Central/Joliet 72.0

10. Lockwood (Billings) 64.0

Western A

For individual bracket results, click here.

1. Frenchtown 332.0

2. Columbia Falls 265.5

3. Ronan 219.5

4. Libby/Troy 126.0

5. Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges 119.0

6. Browning 114.5

7. Corvallis 96.0

8. Hamilton 88.5

9. Whitefish 52.5

10. Polson 43.0

11. Stevensville/Victor 38.0

12. Butte Central 8.0

12. East Helena 8.0