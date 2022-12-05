2 people shot during robbery at casino in Billings

(UPDATE 10:15 p.m.) Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call of a robbery and shooting came in at 8:43 p.m. on Sunday.
Two people were shot at the Treasure Cove Casino - an employee and a customer, whose injuries are not life-threatening.
Beck said a suspect entered the casino, brandished a gun at the employee, shot the employee, and then shot a customer while running out of the casino.
Officers were working on suspect information. No other information has released at this point.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING
- 'Tipsy Bartender' in Great Falls
- Polar Plunge: photos and video
- ID: human skull found in Montana
- Events Calendar for December
- Chronic Wasting Disease update
(1st REPORT) Billings police and emergency services responded to reports of an alleged shooting on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd Street West.
MTN talked to several witnesses present at the Treasure Cove Casino who say an employee was shot during an armed robbery.
Billings police on the scene could not confirm details of the incident.
22-84464 2043hrs, Shooting/Robbery, 909 S 32nd St W. Susp enters Treasure Cove Casino, brandishes gun at employee, who is then shot. The susp. also shoots a customer while running out of the casino. Both vic's wounds are non life threat. Ofcs are working on susp info- Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 5, 2022