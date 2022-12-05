2 people shot during robbery at casino in Billings

(UPDATE 10:15 p.m.) Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call of a robbery and shooting came in at 8:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were shot at the Treasure Cove Casino - an employee and a customer, whose injuries are not life-threatening.

Beck said a suspect entered the casino, brandished a gun at the employee, shot the employee, and then shot a customer while running out of the casino.

Officers were working on suspect information. No other information has released at this point.

(1st REPORT) Billings police and emergency services responded to reports of an alleged shooting on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd Street West.

MTN talked to several witnesses present at the Treasure Cove Casino who say an employee was shot during an armed robbery.

Billings police on the scene could not confirm details of the incident.