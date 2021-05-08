Watch
Woman's body recovered in Missoula stream

Posted at 5:20 PM, May 08, 2021
MISSOULA — Missoula Police Department informed MTN News that officers responded to a call at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday of a woman's body floating in a side stream of the Clark Fork River.

Sgt. Michael Hebert said the 60-year-old woman was found deceased in a stream near the Poverello Center.

The recovery effort was aided by the Missoula Fire Department and concluded at around 1 p.m.

Hebert said the investigation into the woman's death continues, the Missoula County coroner is currently involved, and there is no danger to the public.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

