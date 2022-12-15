Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone’s screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.

Fortunately, capturing video and audio recordings on your iPhone screen is straightforward.

Add Screen Record To The Control Center

All iPhones running iOS 11 or later can create screen recordings. You’ll save time and effort by ensuring the screen record button is in your phone’s Control Center before learning how to screen record on your iPhone. If it’s not, you can easily add it.

For iPhone X and later, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open Control Center. For iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and earlier, swipe up from the bottom edge of any screen. (Note that if you swipe too close to the center, you might open Notification Center instead.)

Adobe

Once you have it open, look for the screen record button, which is a circle with a dot in the center (the third icon up from the bottom right in the photo above).

If it is not there, go to Settings and select Control Center. Tap Customize Controls and scroll to More Controls to find Screen Recording. Tap the Add button (+) to add it to Control Center.

Screen Record On iPhone

Once you have direct access to the Screen Record button, the rest is a breeze. When you are ready to begin recording, open Control Center, tap the gray Record button and then wait for the three-second countdown. The button will turn red when it is recording.

Once it starts, your phone will record all taps, swipes and other moves you make. It will also record your voice if you turn on the microphone function (to access this, tap and hold the Record button to open the pop-up menu).

To stop recording, open Control Center and tap the red Record button, or tap the red status bar at the top of your screen and select Stop.

Adobe

You can access your screen recordings in the Photos app. However, it’s important to note that not all apps allow you to record audio or video, and you won’t be able to screen record on your iPhone while using screen mirroring.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.