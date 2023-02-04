I-90 reopens between Logan and Manhattan after cattle trailer crash

(UPDATE) A semi truck pulling a cattle trailer shut down a stretch of I-90 for hours after rolling over between Logan and Manhattan on Friday, February 3, 2023.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a semi rollover on the interstate at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday at mile marker 284.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, there were 77 cattle on the trailer.

The Sheriff's Office said some of the cattle died immediately, and some needed to be dispatched due to the severity of their injuries.

Ranchers are helping to house surviving cattle in Three Forks, according to Sheriff Springer.

The driver, who was headed from Montana to Washington, was not injured and assisted following the crash.

All traffic lanes have now reopened, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further details about what caused the crash were available. We will update you if we get more information.



(First Report) The Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic is being diverted off Interstate 90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to a commercial vehicle crash in the median.

The incident information states that the road is closed from mile point 283.1 to 288.5 for cargo extraction.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 283. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 288.

There is no further information about the crash, injuries, or how long the closure will last. We will update this story with any further details we receive.



