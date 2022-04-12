I-94 closed from Billings to North Dakota state line

Interstate 94 has been closed from Billings to the North Dakota state line because of heavy snowfall and extremely hazardous driving conditions, the Montana Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The road has been extremely difficult to travel all day because of blowing snow, low visibility, and other extreme driving conditions.

The MHP said: "At 4 p.m., the Montana Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 94 (I-94) from Billings to the North Dakota border due to extremely heavy snow fall. Please plan accordingly."

There have been dozens of crashes, slide-offs, and stuck vehicles along the highway throughout the day, and more snow and blizzard-like conditions are expected for at least the next several hours.

Click here to visit the Montana Road Conditions website, or call 511.



TRENDING ARTICLES

