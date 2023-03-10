Kat Von D is auctioning off more than 130 pairs of her shoes

Kat Von D is purging her shoe closet — and you can snag a pair. This Saturday, March 11, the tattoo artist, model and entrepreneur will host a live auction of more than 130 pairs of shoes sizes 7 to 10 on Whatnot, according to a video posted to some of her social media channels on Wednesday.

Because her shoe size changed after pregnancy, Von D wants to give fans the opportunity to add pairs from her vast collection to their closets. “I got pregnant with my son, and I was a size 8 or so,” she said in the video. “And after I had him, my feet just never shrunk back to their original size, so basically I don’t fit into the majority of these shoes that I’ve collected over the years.”

While Von D’s been known in recent years for her all-black and gothic ensembles, she said the auction will feature a wide variety of shoes in a rainbow of colors and styles, including pumps, platform sneakers and boots. Fans can look forward to bidding on “artfully minded” and “indie-designed” styles crafted by architects and other creatives, she says in the video. Many of the auction items — including a pair of custom “Star Wars”-themed high-heeled boots — have never been worn.

“Most shoes are gonna be starting around $30, and will include tons of indie brands and avant garde designers as well as the big ones,” she said in the Instagram post caption.

Von D said she wants to sell the collection before she and her family move from California to Indiana. The auction gives her an opportunity to do so while interacting with fans at the same time. Von D noted that she’s given away her shoes in past “purges” but was disappointed when those who picked them up just resold the footwear on eBay.

“That really bummed me out, because I want my fans to have a little piece of me and I want to give somebody a chance who would actually wear these shoes whether they want to collect them or not,” she said.

To bid on Von D’s shoes, sign up for Whatnot and tune in to the auction on March 11 at noon Pacific.

