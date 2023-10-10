Lego sets are up to 45% off for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s no secret that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, which runs Oct. 10-11, can help online shoppers rake in the savings ahead of the holidays. From fashion deals to lawn and garden discounts, there is something for everyone on sale right now.

Even if you aren’t out to shop for yourself, this is a great time to stock up on holiday and birthday gifts. If you or someone you know is a big Lego fan, they are in luck: Many Lego kits are 30% off for Big Deal Days, and some are even up to 45% off!

This sales event is exclusive to Prime members, but thankfully you won’t miss out if you haven’t started an Amazon membership yet. Shoppers can start their free trial to access all of the same great offers.

To make life a little easier, we’ve rounded up three can’t-miss Lego deals.

$300 (was $550) at Amazon

This 4,049-piece Lego Marvel Hulkbuster set features three light-up arc reactors and a fully jointed upper body. It even comes equipped with a spacious cockpit that can hold an Iron Man action figure (sold separately). Marvel fans will love erecting this build-and-display project that will showcase their hard work for years after.

$63 (was $90) at Amazon

Build a toy truck with an engine, moving pistons, gearbox and more with Lego’s first six-wheeled all-terrain vehicle. Perfect for kids ages 10 and up, this model even comes with a toy chainsaw and 20 log pieces that can be transported during play.

$119 (was $170) at Amazon

Save 30% on this Star Wars 40th Anniversary set that features six Lego Star Wars mini-figures with weapons. Construct the Star Wars AT-AT figure, which comes with a cockpit opening and posable legs and head.

Some of the best deals of the season can be found online today and tomorrow, so don’t delay!

MORE: The 20 best gifts for men that they actually want

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.