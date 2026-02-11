DIY yogurt, honey and spirulina face mask for Valentine’s self-care night

For many, Valentine’s Day is a time to show yourself a little love.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, recommends a DIY face mask made with yogurt, honey and blue spirulina.

She says the glow-boosting blend can gently exfoliate, hydrate and nourish the skin, making it perfect for a relaxing night in.

DIY Face Mask

Ingredients



Yogurt - about 1/2 cup

Honey - raw, unfiltered, 1 tbsp

Blue Spirulina - 2 capsules

Instructions



Mix all ingredients together.

Do a test area to assess for any adverse reaction or allergy. I recommend letting the mask sit on the text area for at least 15 minutes.

Use the mask mixture immediately.

BONUS RECIPE: Mocha Mocktail



2 oz chilled espresso or strong coffee (caffeine optional)

2 oz milk of choice

1 tsp cocoa powder

¼ tsp vanilla

Optional sweetener to taste

Ice

Instructions

