Starbucks joins protein craze with new beverages

Starbucks has joined the protein craze by introducing several new products with added protein.

Starting Sept. 29, Starbucks will offer a protein cold foam and a line of protein lattes. The company says 16-ounce beverages will contain anywhere from 15 to 36 grams of protein.

Starbucks says the items will be on the menu permanently. Customers can also customize cold drinks by adding “protein-boosted 2% milk” to their order. According to the company, the milk adds 12–16 grams of protein per 16 ounces and gets its extra protein from protein powder.

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer. “Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

While more Americans say they want to add protein, some experts caution that more protein isn’t always better. The amount of protein a person should consume largely depends on their lifestyle.

The National Institutes of Health recommends that the typical adult consume about 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight — roughly 72 grams for a 200-pound person. Eating 20–25 grams of protein at each of three meals a day would be enough to meet recommended guidelines.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests that getting protein from whole foods — such as meat and beans — is better than relying on sources like protein powders.

“So, if you're having salad, think about what protein is going to go on there – you could throw on some chickpeas, some tuna, some grilled chicken, something like that. And same with breakfast, if you're having breakfast, you want to think about what protein source could I add – something like eggs or Greek yogurt could be a good choice there," said Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Alexis Supan.