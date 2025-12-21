Cross-border Christmas drive: Fulfilling 7,500 gifts for kids in Mexico

An Arizona business owner is working to make Christmas brighter for thousands of children across the border in Mexico, continuing a tradition that started 25 years ago.

Janneth Cardenas, owner and founder of Bravo Services, is sorting through stacks of letters written by children living in difficult conditions in Nogales, Mexico. This year, more than 7,500 kids wrote letters to Santa and Cardenas is stepping up to answer as many of those wishes as she can.

"This room is where all the magic happens," Cardenas said, showing boxes of gifts at her business.

What began as a lesson of gratitude for her kids in 1999 has turned into a massive cross-border effort to help families in need, now involving partnerships with local organizations and volunteers on both sides of the border.

"It started just as a family effort. It was just us and the kids trying to make a difference. Our goal was 100 families. We thought, okay, if we could help 100 families, that would be huge. Like I thought that was a lot," Cardenas said.

In early September, volunteers and university students went into remote neighborhoods in Nogales, Mexico, to identify the families most in need, working alongside local organizations. The letters to Santa are also collected during this time through these collaborative efforts.

"To see that there are children living in landfills, that they don't know what it's like to live in a home that has a floor. There's not a ground--soil under their feet. To see that they don't have running water, that they may not have all the things that they need to live, to me is heartbreaking," Cardenas said.

The Christmas drive has grown beyond local support, with people from across the country contributing to the effort. Cardenas also thanks local businesses and influencers who are supporting the cause.

"We have such an opportunity to take a little bit of what we have and make a difference in somebody else's life. And it may mean nothing to us. It might be a tiny sacrifice for us, but it's everything to them, right," she said.

With fewer sponsors this year, they expect to fulfill about 5,000 presents. The effort relies on collaboration with Mexican organizations and support from donors nationwide.

"We've had a decline in sponsors, and I think life happens, right? There's changes in the economy, there's changes in family circumstances, and that's okay. So, at the end of the day, whether we help one child or 5,000 children, I'm really grateful for that," Cardenas said.

Cardenas says anyone wanting to help can grab a letter, buy a gift, donate food or simply wrap up the gifts.

"It plants these seeds of hope, and it gives them an opportunity to see that there's goodness in the world and that their condition and how they live doesn't define who they become," she said.

If you're interested in donating or volunteering, call 520-295-9469.

This story was originally published by Jacqueline Aguilar with the Scripps News Group in Tucson.

