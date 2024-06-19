Meet the sibling duo behind the White House's Juneteenth Concert celebration

The White House hosted its annual Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn last Monday to celebrate ahead of the federal holiday on June 19.

The star-studded concert included special performances from Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Brittney Spencer and more.

But what does it take to organize a celebration with so much significance?

Mike and John Burns of The Burns Brothers are the masterminds behind it. The siblings spoke with Scripps News about how they work to create a memorable evening that celebrates culture and music with big-name talent and an audience that includes the president and vice president of the United States.

Related: The beginner's guide to celebrating Juneteenth