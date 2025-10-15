Spider-Man tops kids' Halloween costume choices for 2025, while adults favor the classics

Halloween costume trends are in, and Spider-Man is swinging to the top of children's wish lists this year.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual consumer survey, 2.3 million kids will dress up as the web-slinging superhero.

Princess, witch and ghost costumes are also popular choices among young trick-or-treaters, rounding out the top costume preferences for children in 2025.

Meanwhile, adults are sticking with Halloween classics this year. Witch costumes lead the pack for grown-ups, followed by vampire and pirate outfits as the most favored dress-up characters.

RELATED STORY | Why your Halloween candy costs so much this year

Even pets are getting in on the costume action. The most popular choice for furry family members? Pumpkin costumes.

The costume preferences show a mix of timeless Halloween characters and pop culture favorites, with nearly three-fourths of Americans who plan to celebrate Halloween expected to dress up.

The National Retail Federation survey reveals that Americans will spend $4.3 billion on costumes alone this Halloween season, highlighting the holiday's continued popularity across all age groups.

From superheroes to spooky classics, this year's costume choices reflect both nostalgia for traditional Halloween characters and the enduring appeal of comic book heroes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.