Hormel canned beef stew recalled after consumers find pieces of wood inside

Hormel is recalling tons of canned beef stew products because they may be contaminated with wood.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall for 20-ounce metal cans of "Dinty Moore" beef stew.

The affected products from the Hormel Foods Corporation were produced on February 4, 2025, with a "Best By" date of February 2028. The canned stew was shipped to retailers nationwide.

There have been at least three complaints of wood pieces in the product. However, no confirmed injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to check their pantries and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

