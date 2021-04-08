Watch
Sports Illustrated names 1st male swimsuit finalist

Associated Press
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Sports Illustrated revealed its 15 finalists for its annual swimsuit model search, and for the first time in history, one of the finalists is a male model.

In a news release, Sports Illustrated named Minneapolis native Lewis Freese as a finalist in this year's virtual search.

In an interview with People, Freese said he is happy and open to having conversations about inclusivity that aren't being had.

Freese is a full-time college student and first applied to the magazine's swim search in 2019, ABC News reported.

According to People, Freese hopes that he hopes it'll help others possibly struggling with identity issues if he is selected.

