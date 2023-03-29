Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This year for Mother’s Day, you can avoid waiting until the last minute to choose a gift: To help celebrate moms this year, Lowe’s has a limited-time offer to sign up for free flowers. (With high prices on almost everything these days, it really helps when you come across a gift that costs nothing!)

The Lowe’s Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway is not simply offering cut flowers to hand your mom. Instead, those who sign up will get a free one-pint annual flowering plant that Mom can enjoy throughout the spring and early summer seasons.

At noon Eastern on April 30, Lowe’s will open online registration for the Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway. The company says the gesture is a “thank-you to the moms and other special friends in our lives.” The giveaway’s webpage also says locations will have other giveaways and fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

You’ll want to mark your calendars for April 30, because supplies will be limited. Once registered, Lowe’s will confirm your spot and provide instructions on how to pick up your Mother’s Day annual flowering plant. Lowe’s says the last day to register is May 12, but it’s best to sign up early in case supplies run out.

If your mom is really into gardening, how about adding an early bonus gift for her special day? Instead of just one plant, you can sign up for a workshop to build a raised garden bed.

Lowe’s is hosting a build-your-own workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. In “How to Build a Raised Garden Bed by Miracle-Gro,” team members will walk you through the building process step-by-step when you stop by between those hours. You can build the garden bed while you’re there or gain all the knowledge you need to construct it at home.

The workshop is free but registration is required. Just go to the workshop registration page to reserve your spot. You will need to purchase the supplies to build the garden bed beforehand if you want to follow along with the instructor. Or, you can purchase them afterward to do it yourself at home.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.