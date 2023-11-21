Make (or buy!) a festive hanging holiday basket

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ah, December. For DIYers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas crafting is extra special, because your creations will be on display at a moment when family and friends are gathering. So lots of loved ones will actually see what you’ve made!

It may be only November, but this year a particular piece of DIY holiday decor is already garnering social media attention.

The festive hanging holiday basket below has more than 10,000 likes (and nearly 1,000 comments) on Facebook. It was posted by Recipes From Heaven and is shown below:

How do you make this super-cute creation? Home design expert Savannah Kay from Classy Clutter offers a seven-step tutorial at The Home Depot. She gets you started by providing a list of materials. For this project you’ll need a garland, wire, fishing line, wire cutters, scissors and a hanging planter. You’ll also want decorative items like ornaments, poinsettia blossoms and holiday berries.

Kay’s method is actually quite easy. Wrap your garland (or maybe two) around the hanging planter from top to bottom, securing it with a 10-gauge wire as you go. Kay’s garland was made from evergreen boughs with pinecones. As you get to the bottom, hang the planter so you can see that you’re attaching the lower pieces evenly. Plump up the garland to cover as much of the planter as possible.

Then add your decorations, tucking them into the garland or the wire. Starting with the largest pieces first, include items of various sizes and textures to make it interesting. Kay used poinsettias and faux berries. She adds a final fun element by cutting long pieces of five-gauge wire to attach shiny ball ornaments that hang from the basket’s bottom.

Watch how she does it in this Home Depot video:

Do you love the look of these baskets but would prefer to limit your effort to … well, just hanging them? That can be arranged. A wide array of already gorgeous hanging baskets are available for purchase. You might consider picking up one of the following:

$60.97 at Walmart

Real poinsettias can be finicky about their water and sunlight needs. These two hanging baskets (which are each almost 20 inches wide) are arranged with premium plastic poinsettias, which will never wilt. They are also lit up by battery-powered, LED lights that will guide your holiday guests right to your festive front porch.

$23.99 (was $49.99) at Kohl’s

Are you more of a minimalist? This 16-inch-wide basket is a tasteful mix of evergreens and berries. It’s made of woven rattan to look like branches with artificial boughs spilling over the top. And right now, it’s less than half-price at Kohl’s if you use the promo code GOSHOP15 at checkout.

$29.99 at Amazon

This 19-inch-wide basket’s got pizzazz, with several types of boughs — including snow-sprinkled evergreens — vying for your attention. The battery-operated lights come with a timer set for eight hours on and 16 hours off. Pine cones and red berries are tucked into the array for even more color and texture.

