Man arrested in death of Paul Kessler, Jewish man killed at protest

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, the Jewish man killed in Southern California amid dueling rallies over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Thursday, identifying Loay Alnaji as the suspect.

Alnaji will be held at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and charged with involuntary manslaughter, said the sheriff’s office. His bail will be set at $1 million.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said Kessler, 69, was a Jewish man who was struck in the head by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator with a megaphone.

Officers responding to the scene found Kessler bleeding from his head and mouth when they arrived. Witnesses said after a physical altercation with a counterprotester, Kessler fell backward and his head hit the ground.

Kessler was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The dueling Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies took place in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 5. About 75 to 100 people had been demonstrating at the time of the incident.

While an arrest has been made in Kessler’s death, police encourage community members with information to come forward. They can contact Detective Stump at 805-384-4745.

Information reported anonymously can be reported through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also interested in anyone with video of the rallies, which can be submitted anonymously via this link.

An investigation remains ongoing.

