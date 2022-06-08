VIDEO: Workers Wanted - Great Falls Public Schools

This is the 17th weekly feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are highlighting Great Falls Public Schools.
In addition to teaching jobs, there are also jobs for clerical positions, teacher aides, nurse, operating engineer, crossing guards, custodian, counselor, and more. Click here to see open jobs on the GFPS website.
