VIDEO: Workers Wanted - Great Falls Public Schools

GFPS - Workers Wanted
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:50:44-04

This is the 17th weekly feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are highlighting Great Falls Public Schools.

In addition to teaching jobs, there are also jobs for clerical positions, teacher aides, nurse, operating engineer, crossing guards, custodian, counselor, and more. Click here to see open jobs on the GFPS website.

