Workers Wanted: Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana

Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana is Hiring
Type of Jobs: Part-time Administrative Assistant
Pay Scale: $16/hour
Where to Apply: Visit https://www.catholicfoundationmt.org/resources/admin-assistant-2021.pdf for a complete job description and information on how to apply.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:58:35-04
