Workers Wanted: Godfather's Pizza

Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 20, 2022
Godfather's Pizza is hiring:
Type of Jobs: customer service, pizza cook, prepping, dough making, clean up.
Pay Scale: $10. - $15. DOE
Where to Apply: Contact Terra in person between 4pm and 5pm Today, Friday or Saturday if interested. Godfather's Pizza 1800 3rd st. NW\n(No phone calls please)

