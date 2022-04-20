Workers Wanted: Godfather's Pizza

Godfather's Pizza is hiring:
Type of Jobs: customer service, pizza cook, prepping, dough making, clean up.
Pay Scale: $10. - $15. DOE
Where to Apply: Contact Terra in person between 4pm and 5pm Today, Friday or Saturday if interested. Godfather's Pizza 1800 3rd st. NW\n(No phone calls please)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:06:12-04
