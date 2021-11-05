MISSOULA — A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for Elisabeth Salazar, a 19-year old woman reported missing from Lolo.

Salazar left a residence in Lolo on Tuesday, November 2nd, with only her laptop computer.

Elisabeth was last heard from on Tuesday at 2 p.m. via Facebook messenger.

Elisabeth is 5'1" tall and weights about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

There is concern for her safety and well-being, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information about Elisabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-728-0911 or call 911.