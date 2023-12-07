MLS reprimands Los Angeles FC, supporters for alleged misconduct

Days before Major League Soccer holds its annual championship match, the league announced it is sanctioning a Los Angeles FC supporters group for alleged "serious misconduct" at last week's Western Conference semifinal.

LAFC supporter group 3252 will have its privileges suspended for Saturday's MLS Cup game versus Columbus and potentially all of the 2024 season, the league said. That means supporters from the group are unable to use drums or bring flags to matches.

The league also said it is fining LAFC $100,000 for not properly overseeing and securing the supporters' section.

"In coordination with MLS, LAFC agrees to conduct a full investigation of the incident and violators will be subject to further penalties, indefinite bans and all appropriate legal action," the MLS said in a statement. "The comprehensive review will focus on improving security and supporter management processes for 2024 and beyond."

Videos posted on social media showed fans lighting flares in the section prior to last Saturday's home match versus Houston. The incident prompted a brief delay as smoke filled the stadium.

The league bans fans from bringing flares, smoke bombs, incendiary devices and pyrotechnics into stadiums.

LAFC is competing for its second MLS Cup in a row this Saturday. It travels to Ohio to face the Columbus Crew, who are seeking their first MLS Cup since 2020 and third overall.

