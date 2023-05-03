Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr loses court bid to return to House floor

A court has ruled Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr cannot return to the House floor as it concludes its session.

Rep. Zephyr, the transgender lawmaker who was censured last week after speaking out in support of gender-affirming health care for children, filed in court on Monday in hopes of getting an emergency order that would allow her to return to the floor.

District Court Judge Mike Menahan said he didn't have the authority to overrule the decision of Montana's Republican-led House.

Republican lawmakers claimed Zephyr violated the chamber's rule on decorum.

Montana's legislature marks a new 90-day session every two years. Its current session will end in mid-May, which means Rep. Zephyr would have to run for re-election prior to the next session in 2024.

"The Montana courts have recognized that the Judicial Branch has no power to revise or overrule the power expressly held by the Montana State Legislature to conduct its business. The House is continuing its work for the people of Montana," Montana Speaker of the House Matt Regier said after the ruling.

Rep. Zephyr vowed to continue fighting to represent her constituents.

"If I cannot do it in the chamber, I will take it to the courts. And if my constituents are not granted their representation by the courts, I will take it to the ballot box," Zephyr wrote.

