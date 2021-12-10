Montana women's basketball team falls short against Utah Valley

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz entered Thursday's contest on a six-game win streak. However, Montana ran into a tough test against Utah Valley, falling 63-50 for just their second loss of the season.

UVU led 16-13 after the first quarter, but the Lady Griz would go on a run at the end of the second quarter to make it 28-27 Lady Griz going into the half. The Wolverines found their rhythm again in the second half to come away with the win as they shot 40 percent from the field, while Montana shot just 30 percent.

Utah Valley was led by Josie Williams, who shot 8-for-17 from the field for a game-high 19 points. Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz in scoring with 15, while Abby Anderson added 14.

The Wolverines improve to 5-3 on the season, while Montana falls to 7-2, 2-0. The Lady Griz will take on Seattle University at home next on Dec. 16.