Helena's Sean O'Malley has fight ruled as no contest at UFC 276

After a much-anticipated top-15 fight was on the books, Sean O'Malley's fight at UFC 276 ended in disappointing fashion.

O'Malley, a Helena native, accidentally poked his opponent Pedro Munhoz in the eye in the second round of their fight at UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The fight was ruled a no contest after Munhoz was unable to see out of his poked eye.

The fight was O'Malley's (15-1-1) ninth in the UFC. O'Malley entered the fight ranked No. 13 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings while Munhoz is ranked No. 10.

The fight was gearing up to be a technical bout. Munhoz landed 26 strikes while O'Malley landed 25 by the fight's end.

O'Malley and Munhoz kicked off the pay-per-view card on Saturday.