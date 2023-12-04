10 chains giving out free or discounted cookies for National Cookie Day 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season is already a great time to celebrate cookies, but did you know there’s also a special day just for the treat during the month of December?

Today, Dec. 4, is officially National Cookie Day and that means not only is it completely appropriate to eat cookies for breakfast (and lunch … and dinner), but a handful of restaurants are celebrating by giving out freebies or offering discounts.

From fast-food chains like Subway to online companies you can order dozens of cookies from, take a look at just some of the restaurants and shops celebrating National Cookie Day.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies is offering discounts for National Cookie Day with code HNCD at checkout. You can save $20 off a purchase of $60, $30 off a purchase of $80 or $50 off a purchase of $150.

The retailer is also offering up to 50% off select holiday gifts on Dec. 4 only. Just one gift marked down by 50% is this frosted cookie crate, now priced at $49.99 for 50 cookies, making them just $1 each.

Johnny Rockets

If you have a Johnny Rockets location near you, head in for a free cookie with any purchase in-store at participating locations. The deal is good on Dec. 4 only and cannot be combined with other offers. Cookie flavors may vary by location.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free classic cookie and $1 deluxe cookie in-store when you show the brand’s app on your phone or with an in-app delivery order. The deal is good through Dec. 5 at 3 a.m. PST (midnight EST).

Potbelly

If you’re craving a sandwich for lunch, you can get a free cookie with a purchase at Potbelly on Dec. 4.

Just add an entree and a cookie to your cart when placing an online order and use code cookie at checkout.

Circle K

If you live near a Circle K or happen to be on a road trip and need to stop at one, you can get a free cookie when you download the store’s app.

While the deal cannot be combined with any other offers, if you sign up for their rewards program, the next time you stop in, you can get 25 cents off per gallon of gas and a free drink.

Jimmy Johns

Jimmy Johns is giving away a free cookie on Dec. 4 to Freaky Fast Rewards members. The deal includes one free chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal raisin cookie or their new chocolate peppermint cookie.

Jimmy Johns

Fatburger

If you have a Fatburger near you, you’ll be able to get a free cookie with any purchase on Dec. 4. The deal is for in-store orders and online with code cookieday.

Real Cookies

Online shop Real Cookies is offering 20% off site wide now through Dec. 10 with code CookieWeek2023.

They’re also giving away bundles of their new Cookie Poppers. Simply head to their Instagram page, follow their account, like the posts all week and tag some friends for a chance to win.

Lenny & Larry’s

You can save 20% on your online order from Lenny & Larry’s today only with code cookiegalore. We have tested the code and can confirm that it works on every cookie we put in our cart!

Subway

Subway is introducing a new footlong chocolate chip cookie to shops nationwide early next year, but is celebrating early by handing them out for free on Dec. 4 at select locations.

If you’re not near one of the locations handing out free cookies, you can sign up for Subway’s MVP Rewards, where you’ll find a reward for a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub.

Subway

Happy National Cookie Day!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.