Chouteau County Fair: good times in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Chouteau County Fair, which kicked off on Thursday, August 15 and will run through Sunday, August 18, at the fairgrounds in Fort Benton.

The event features a creative trades auction, a livestock auction, tractor/truck pulls, pig wrestling, a carnival, bumper boats, water slides, demolition derby, fair food, and more.

For more information, click here to visit the website, click here for the Facebook page, email chocofair@itstriangle.com, or call 406-622-5505.

