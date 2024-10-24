FORT BENTON — From the first alarm to the first response, Whitney Layne is one of the few 911 dispatchers for the Chouteau County Sheriff’s office. “We operate radios, paging, and jail operations,” Layne said.

Chouteau County needs more 911 dispatchers

The agency needs more dispatchers. Currently, dispatchers in Chouteau County are working 12-hour shifts, but Layne emphasizes that this is not enough.

“People get sick, people have to leave, people have vacations. Right now we are all working pretty hard to keep these covered.” Layne said.

Chouteau County Undersheriff Justin Smith says they are looking for someone who is a good communicator with basic computer skills for the job.

“We have the ability to teach you everything that you need to know,” Smith said.



New employees will go through a training regimen and must attend law enforcement academy within a year of hiring.

Smith said, “This service is vital, because this is where everything comes first. If you don’t have somebody manning the station up there, the responders aren’t gonna know where to go, why to go, and all that type of stuff.”

Call volume ranges from 300-400 calls per month. From traffic incidents to medical emergencies, it’s all part of the job.

Layne said, “It can be stressful, but you really kind of have your reasons why, you know. That’s what gets you through those stressful calls.”

If you are interested, visit Sheriff’s Office at 1215 Washington Street in Fort Benton, call the agency at 406-622-5451, or email ajacques@chouteaucountysheriff.com

