Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsGolden Triangle

Actions

Preview: Marias River Firemans' Concert

Preview: Marias River Firemans' Concert
Posted
and last updated

In the video above, Paul Sanchez has a preview of the Marias River Fireman's Concert. It will be on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in the town of Loma (between Fort Benton and Big Sandy).

The event is annual fundraiser to support volunteer fire departments across Chouteau County For more information, call Paula at 406-788-1982 or Katie at 406-750-1038, or click here.

Loma Montana map

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App