Preview: Marias River Firemans' Concert

In the video above, Paul Sanchez has a preview of the Marias River Fireman's Concert. It will be on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in the town of Loma (between Fort Benton and Big Sandy).

The event is annual fundraiser to support volunteer fire departments across Chouteau County For more information, call Paula at 406-788-1982 or Katie at 406-750-1038, or click here.