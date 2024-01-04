2 dogs died in a Great Falls house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue says that there were no people in the house at the time of the fire, but there were two dogs and two cats. The two dogs were found deceased; the cats survived.

GFFR said in a news release that firefighters arrived at 11:05 a.m. and found that a fire had vented through the living room window of the split-level home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading to the rest of the house.

The house reportedly sustained “major damage” to its main level. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The homeowner told MTN News that he is grateful to all of the firefighters, ServiceMaster, State Farm, and the American Red Cross.

He also said that he appreciates the well-wishes from the community, but does not need any fundraising or donations.

(1st REPORT, 12:38 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire on the 2900 block of Carmel Drive in the Fox Farm neighborhood in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that people avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

MTN News

GFFR says that Mutual Aid and a Second Alarm have been issued to backfill the city.

We will update you as we get more information.