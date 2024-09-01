Addiction support BBQ held in Black Eagle park

BLACK EAGLE — In Black Eagle an overdose awareness community barbecue took place on Saturday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of the barbecue was not only to support those who have lost a loved one battling addiction, but to remind those who are battling to stay in the fight and that it can get better.

“This is just an important day,” said LaVonne Grosser, the organizer of the event. “It's International Overdose Awareness Day. And I just wanted to give honor… to those who we've loved and lost.”

Grosser knows first-hand the struggles that go along with addiction.

“I was in recovery for 21 years and then I got divorced,” Grosser recalled. “My whole life fell off, honestly. I've been back in recovery two and a half years now.”

Now, she has dedicated her life to helping others who are struggling. She does outreach for overdose awareness, naloxone training, and harm reduction throughout Montana.

“Best thing in the world was the opportunity to go into a career field where I was able to support other people who want to recover and other people who are suffering,” Grosser said.



On International Overdose Awareness Day, Grosser teamed up with her church, Praise Tabernacle, to bring the community together.

“We want everybody to be free from everything. So, I mean, it just, it just fits right,” said Justin Poindexter, the assistant pastor of Praise Tabernacle in Great Falls. “You know, it's definitely a twin, a twin effort.”

The barbecue has burgers, hot dogs, and most importantly, supportive people looking out for each other.

“You know, anybody who needs somebody to talk to, pray with, anything like that, we're just up here to support people,” Grosser said.

With sponsors such as Dynamic Recovery, Ideal Option, and the Little Shell and Rocky Boy Tribal Health Services, Grosser and the church hope this is just the first of many community barbecues for addiction.

“This is wonderful,” Poindexter said. “I think that we need more things like this to celebrate recovery and addiction and also to comfort those that have lost people due to, you know, drug overdoses and substance abuse, you know?”

The barbecue ended with a lantern lighting ceremony, as dozens of Chinese Lanterns were released in honor of loved ones who have passed.

Overdoses, unfortunately, are a local issue. According to LaVonne, five people have died from overdoses in Cascade County in the past week, and 969 overdoses occurred in Montana in 2023. It’s a problem that continues to affect Montanans.

