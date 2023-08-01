Alluvion Health unveils new mobile vaccination clinic

After several years of planning and working on the project, Alluvion Health added a new mobile vaccination clinic to their mobile medical care fleet.

Alluvion Health is a non-profit health center that offers medical, dental, and behavioral health care.

Mobile clinics allows Alluvion Health to go out into the community and make their services more easily accessible. The mobile service will provide COVID vaccines, HEP C/HIV rapid testing, blood pressure checks, foot screenings, and other essential immunizations.

"The new mobile vaccination clinic will allow us to reach more people and make a positive impact on public health," said Trixie Smith, Prevention Services Manager at Alluvion Health. "It is our belief that this mobile clinic will help break down barriers to preventive health services and truly make our community healthier."

In addition to this new mobile vaccination clinic, Alluvion Health also has a mobile medical clinic and a mobile dental clinic. The goal is to get these clinics out as much as possible, but they are still working on the schedule for them. The schedules for each of the mobile clinics will be posted on the Alluvion Health website.

Prevention Services Manager Casey Agustin-Dominguez said they took this new mobile clinic out into the community for the first time on Tuesday, August 1st.

“We want to get it out as much as possible but right now for this week since we just started, it will be out three times this week,” said Agustin-Dominguez.

The clinic is equipped with the latest medical technology and will be staffed by a dedicated team of healthcare professionals. They will be visiting various neighborhoods, workplaces and community events throughout the city of Great Falls.

The mobile vaccination clinic is funded by the City of Great Falls CDBG Program, so the mobile clinic will be able to go anywhere within city limits to enhance accessibility throughout the community.

You can find more information about Alluvion Health’s mobile clinics by clicking here.



