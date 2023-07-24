Beef N Bone celebrates 10 years of serving local food

ULM — While it may not have seemed long ago that Beef N Bone Steakhouse opened its doors to a small community in the town of Ulm, it didn't take long for the restaurant to gain some notable attention, being recognized on a local and state level as being one of the best, high-quality steakhouses.

The Shaw family started their business from the ground up. It all started with the man in the kitchen. Chef Michael Shaw said he always wanted to run a restaurant, one that serves a small community such as Ulm.

"You'd think I'd pick an area that is a little bit more occupied," Michael said. "We helped some people out to develop a restaurant for close to eight and a half years, and we bought it from them and developed it out here as a field of corn. You build it and they come ... It's been wonderful and we enjoy every minute of it."

Ever since Beef N Bone was launched, it has been a hotspot in Ulm ranging from their tomahawk steak to a popular "Missouri Breaks" appetizer, consisting of crab meat and shrimp sautéed with garlic, onion, asparagus, mushroom, and Mornay Swiss cheese. Their meat comes from Bear Paw Meats with other products locally sourced.

Michael said what he enjoys most is his passion for cooking.

"That's why I'm in the business," he said. "Instead of majoring in what I did when I was in school, I went into this. I love the people, the community, the fact that we're doing something for all of the employees. It's a lot of responsibility having a restaurant in a community, taking care of your employees, buying local, and being part of the community and not just taking money from it. We like to give back."

Michael's wife Catherine, who also owns the restaurant, said the community support has been strong ever since they opened, although the process of owning a restaurant did not come easy.

Catherine said, "In the very beginning, it was a learning experience for everyone to understand what fine dining was, but they have come along and supported us fantastically through the endeavor."

As Beef N Bone is now a decade into serving customers from all over the Treasure State, they aim to continue their tradition of not only emphasizing the importance of buying local, but also a business that hopes to give back.

Family member and owner Eric Shaw said, "we wanted to create a business where we can employ people, not just ourselves, and be a successful business, but also be able to give other people jobs while putting out a good product for the community. It shows a lot of the hard work we do everyday is recognized by everybody locally and across the state, which is really exciting."

Beef N Bone is located about 12 miles southeast of Great Falls along I-15 at 19 Ulm North Frontage Road.

