Black Eagle hosts annual car show

The Black Eagle Community Center hosted its fifth annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Greg Schoby, general manager of the Black Eagle Community Center, said each year the center hosts the car show to help a group in the community.

This year they used the event to gather canned goods to donate to the Grace Home Veterans Center.

“Every year I usually try to do something little special,” said Schoby. “This year we got a bucket out front and we're doing a canned food drive, so all food that gets put into that we're going to take it out to the Grace Home for veterans tomorrow.”

Showing cars and trucks is much more than just a hobby for this community. Events like these allow for people to really find their place in the community and spend time sharing with each other the things they love, like their cool and sometimes very old cars.

“The car turned on April 4th, it turned 54 years old,” said Bill Shirley. “I get to meet all these cool friends of mine; we go to quite a few cars shows and it's just fun to see all my buddies and all these cool cars.”

The Black Eagle car show always brings out lots of people and this year’s was no different. They had a live band - the Pub Crawlers - smothered burritos, and lots of amazing cars to look at.

“I enjoy people just coming together,” said Schoby. “It's awesome to be able to have events and have people outside. It's nice weather, you got to have stuff going on and people love cars, music and food.”

The Black Eagle car show is a great way for people to come together and express their pride and passion that they have for cars and community.

