Black Horse Shootists hosting SASS Montana State Championship

GREAT FALLS — The Black Horse Shootists is a Cowboy Action Shooting Club founded in 2012 and affiliated with the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS). The club is hosting the SASS Montana State Championship at the Great Falls Shooting Sports Complex from July 13 - July 16.
Click here to visit the club website.
