What is the future of the Boston & Montana Barn?

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Boston & Montana Barn in Black Eagle. The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission will discuss the barn at a meeting this week in order to make a recommendation to the City Commission regarding its future.
According to Samantha Long, the Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Officer, the barn was built in 1901 to house wagons, horses, and construction equipment for the Boston & Montana Company, which pre-dated the Anaconda Copper Mining Company's smelting and refining operations in Black Eagle.