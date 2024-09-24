Watch Now
What is the future of the Boston & Montana Barn?

Boston &amp; Montana Barn
Boston & Montana Barn in Black Eagle
In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Boston & Montana Barn in Black Eagle. The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission will discuss the barn at a meeting this week in order to make a recommendation to the City Commission regarding its future.

According to Samantha Long, the Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Officer, the barn was built in 1901 to house wagons, horses, and construction equipment for the Boston & Montana Company, which pre-dated the Anaconda Copper Mining Company's smelting and refining operations in Black Eagle.


