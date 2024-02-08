Cascade County commissioners discuss print shop operations

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Cascade County commissioners conducted a special meeting during which a variety of agenda items were discussed, including contracts, resolutions, and public hearings.



One of the resolutions mentioned in Wednesday’s meeting is whether to separate print shop operations from the Office of the Clerk & Recorder and establish these operations under the Board of County Commissioners.

Commissioner Rae Grulkowski argued that these operations would remain under the responsibility of the Clerk and Recorder.

“The history of the print shop in the Clerk and Recorder Office is more stable than with elections. The Clerk and Recorder has had the print shop duties [at least] since 2000. So, this would go back [to] be retained by the Clerk and Recorder, not the Elections Department,” Grulkowski said. "As stated in here, the elections department of the duty that the print shop must be prepared for, but the print shop was not active in the elections last year. And they've also the print shop has to be responsible also for treasurer, for the clerk of courts and for many throughout the county.”

As of right now, no final decision has been made on this matter, but it will be further discussed in the next regular commission meeting, on February 13th at 9:30 A.M.