How you can watch interviews with Elections Administrator candidates

GREAT FALLS — The three Cascade County commissioners will conduct interviews with the four candidates for the vacant Elections Administrator position on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The four candidates are Lynn DeRoche, Nancy Donovan, Anzarina Fontana Moore, and Terry Thompson.



Each interview will be conducted in and broadcast from the Tax Appeal Room. The public will not be permitted in the Tax Appeal Room during the interviews but will be able to watch the interviews via Zom.

Webinar participants must register in advance for the Commission Meeting by clicking here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you need dial-in access: 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247. Webinar ID: 825 5276 9505; Passcode: 409415

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m., with the interviews scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Commissioners voted 2-1 several weeks ago to remove elections duties from the office of County Clerk & Recorder. Several days later, they appointed Beatrice Deveraux Biddick as the interim administrator.