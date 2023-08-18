Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a forum to discuss public safety levy

Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, to discuss the public safety levy that will be put to voters in the November election.

The event will be at the Alliance For Youth Marshall Family Hall (3220 11th Avenue South).

Sandra Guynn of Crimestoppers said in a news release that the following people are scheduled to speak at the event: members of Great Falls city administration (municipal court, legal office, police and fire departments); School Resource Officer supervisor Sgt. Katie Cunningham; FSA manager Gavin Sundquist; substance abuse prevention specialist Beth Price Morrison; and Juvenile Detention Center administrator Shanna Bulik-Chism.

After the speaker presentations, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel.

The event is free and all are welcome.

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch via Facebook Live on the Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers Facebook page.

For more information, contact Sandra at 406-836-7081, or guynn6@gmail.com.

