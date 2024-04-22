Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services director is stepping down

Brad Call, the director of Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services (DES) is stepping down.

Call has been in the position since March of 2020.

The DES team has served the citizens of Cascade County in assisting their day-to-day needs as well as disasters, such as floods or fires.

They also initiated a "Regional Hazard Mitigation" plan to include other county and state agencies within the region.

“This position had been left a little bit open-ended and there was no real direction for Disaster and Emergency Services in Cascade County,” Call said. “With the assistance of the deputy director, my assistant here, we were able to get Disaster and Emergency Services back on its feet and running in a proper direction.”

Cascade County Commissioners are in the process of interviewing candidates, for more on that click here. Call said he is looking forward to seeing who steps into the role next.

