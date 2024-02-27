Cascade County election judge training this week

GREAT FALLS — Election judge training is taking place this week in Cascade County, and it is not too late to sign up if you want to take part in the upcoming elections.



Election judges are paid workers who are responsible for administrating polling procedures on election day. They ensure secure, fair, accurate, and accessible elections.

Training take place at the Paddock Club at the Montana ExpoPark on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30 to 5:00 and 5:30 to 8:00, and on Thursday from 2:30 to 5:00.

Once training is complete, the judges will get a certificate that they need in order to be an election judge.

“It's a very critical role for our democracy,” Terry Thompson, Elections Administrator for Cascade County said, “Because they're the people that are going to make sure that the election was conducted properly and that, you know, the ballots are handled properly, the ballots are counted properly, secured, all those type of things. And I think it's a patriotic thing to do.”

In order to be an election judge you must be a registered voter in Cascade County. You can call the election office to find out more at 406-454-6803.