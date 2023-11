The Great Falls municipal election took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Voters chose Cory Reeves to be the next mayor of Great Falls, and Rick Tryon and Shannon Wilson as city commissioners. Mark Dunn has been elected as municipal judge. Voters rejected the public safety mill levy.

Here are the results from all races in Cascade County:

Cascade County 2023 Election Results

Cascade County 2023 Election Results

Cascade County 2023 Election Results

Cascade County 2023 Election Results