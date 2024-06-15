Cascade County Search & Rescue trains for swift-water rescue

GREAT FALLS — Members of the Cascade County Search & Rescue team are spending the weekend training.

They conducted training for swift-water rescues on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

They conducted the training in the Missouri River near Black Eagle Dam.

On Sunday, they are scheduled to conduct training in the Sluice Boxes State Park area southeast of Great Falls.

Team members train for rescue and recovery on water and land, specializing in anything from rappelling to diving.

If you are interested in joining Cascade County Search & Rescue, call the Sheriff's Office at 406-231-8335 or click here.

