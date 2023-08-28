Cascade County Sheriff's Office gets donation from Heritage Baptist Church

GREAT FALLS — Last week, the Heritage Baptist Church hosted a fundraiser to raise money for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and on Sunday, they were able to present a big check to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.



It all started a few months ago, when Pastor Schearer of the Heritage Baptist Church was with the sheriff’s deputies and asked about equipment they needed. He discovered that they did not have the budget to purchase necessary equipment that would help keep students safe. So, he organized a fundraiser.

This led to the Sportsman’s Night fundraiser held last week at the church, where community members were able to individually help their sheriff by participating in auctions for hunting equipment.

“Everyone knows government budgets are tight all the time,” Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County Sheriff, said, “and basically it gives the community the opportunity to step up and say, ‘No, these programs are so important to us, we’re gonna raise that money through a foundation, and we’re gonna help public safety move forward.’”

Sportsman's Night event raises money for Sheriff's Legacy Foundation

During the 11:00 A.M. service on Sunday, Pastor Schearer hand delivered Sheriff Slaughter a check of $16,058.99. Generously thanking the applause from the congregation, Sheriff Slaughter explained that the money would go towards breaching equipment.

“For lack of a better term, equipment used to get through doors, walls, or windows,” Slaughter said, “Whatever it needs to be to rescue kids if we need to do so. It’s sad, this is a morbid conversation that we have to have, but with worldly events that have occurred this is something we have to be prepared for.”

The funds will also help startup costs for a Great Falls Public Schools technology piece. Not unlike an AMBER Alert, it will help the Sheriff’s office respond to accidents faster.

