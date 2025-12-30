Cascade County Sheriff’s Office launches community survey

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community feedback in a new survey aimed at better understanding how residents prefer to get local news and law enforcement updates.

The short survey is part of an ongoing effort to enhance transparency and communication.

According to a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, recent national research shows a large majority of Americans rely on digital devices for news, and social media continues to grow as a key platform for information. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to use the survey results to better understand how national trends compare at a local level.

“With so many options available for sharing information today, we want to make sure we’re using the most effective channels for our community,” Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. “Your responses will help guide how we prioritize communication—whether that’s through Facebook Live updates, press releases, emergency text alerts, community meetings, or other tools that improve public awareness.”

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says the survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and is anonymous.

The survey will be open from December 31, 2025 through January 31, 2026 and is available through Survey Monkey, on the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office website, or directly through the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

Paper copies are available upon request at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, located at 3800 Elm North Frontage Road in Great Falls.

