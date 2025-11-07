GREAT FALLS — At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services will conduct a county-wide test alert of the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

The test will come in the form of a phone call relaying a recorded message from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Cascade County will conduct a test of the CodeRED system

As part of this system test, calls will be delivered to all numbers in the database over the course of about an hour. This gradual delivery is expected and ensures our system can handle large-scale notifications. No action is required.

Community members are encouraged to ensure their information is current or enroll at the CodeRED website by clicking here, or simply text CascadeAlert, to the number 99411.

The CodeRED system allows Cascade County and City of Great Falls public safety officials to communicate quickly with Cascade County communities by sending mass phone calls and texts when there is a large-scale disaster or emergency. In the recent past, community alerts included evacuation notices for fast approaching wildland fires and law enforcement officers seeking help to find lost children.

The agency said in a news release that testing the CodeRED system increases the efficiency of the system and the speed at which notifications will be delivered during an actual emergency; it is also intended to encourage community members who are not enrolled to sign-up for future alerts.

