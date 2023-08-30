Cascade School 'Backpack Meal Program' begins

CASCADE — Every year, the Cascade School District teams up with the Cascade Food Bank for the Backpack Meal Program.

At the end of every school week, volunteers at the food bank pack meals and bring them to the schools, where they are given to students who may not know where their weekend meals will come from. Each student who is a part of the program gets about two meals’ worth of free food. The program gives between twenty and forty meals a week for ages K-12.

Linda Cotton works at the food bank in Cascade, which is located in the Cascade Senior/Community Center. She is in charge of gathering the food before sending it over to Carrie Jones, the school counselor at the Cascade School.

“For [families] to be able to not worry about where a meal is going to come from over the weekend,” Jones said, regarding why the program is so important, “because it's just one less thing for parents to be worried about.”

Jones has been a part of the Backpack Meal Program for the past three years and has also taken up an Angel Tree program at Christmas Time, helping give gifts to children during the holidays.

“Carrie has done a wonderful job,” Cotton said, “Stepped into some big shoes and hasn’t missed a beat.”

The food bank also puts together holiday meal boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The boxes go to Food Bank clients as well as families referred by the school.

To get involved with the Food Bank, call or text Linda Cotton at 406-899-0174.

