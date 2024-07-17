Cascade set for annual 'Splash-a-Roo' pool fundraiser

CASCADE — The Town of Cascade is preparing to host its annual Splash-A-Roo at the community pool. This year’s event is on Saturday, July 20.

“One of our main goals is to raise money to do additional things for our swimming pool here. Most of the regular expenses are taken care of by the town, but we like to do the above and beyond things, like the slide,” explained Jodie Campbell, a member of the Splash-A-Roo committee.

Money raised will go toward specific goals, such as new installments or renovations, but also to maintaining the pool to keep it fun and safe for families to enjoy.

Splash-A-Roo has been in place for more than 20 years to ensure the community swimming pool is always ready to go for the community of Cascade and Campbell said, “The things that we cover are really extensive.”

The committee works to go above and beyond for the community of Cascade and want to make some necessary improvements with this year’s fundraiser.



“This year, our goal is to redo the locker rooms and get the showers updated. We have a campground over here that people come and use the pool and the showers also, so we'd like to have all that updated for everybody,” Campbell said. “We want to make it a community event that kids look back on and they remember it for years to come.”

Among the activities that are scheduled:



8am - Color run

10am - Youth Triathlon

12pm - Food trucks and Farmers Market begins

12pm - Carnival kicks off with a Water slide & Dunk tank

3pm - Tug of war

3:30pm - Pie eating contest

4pm - Gunny Sack races

*TBA - Pool will open around this time, will update on time for this day

5:30pm - Chili Cook off

6pm - Chicken Bingo

7pm - Concert begins @ stage

For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

